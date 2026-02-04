Tragic Accident: Young Worker Loses Life in Thresher Mishap

A tragic accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Navneet Yadav after his iron bracelet became stuck in a paddy thresher machine in a local village Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at around 10 a.m., as Yadav was operating the machine that proved to be fatal when his bracelet caught in the belt, leading to severe neck injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Yadav had already succumbed to his injuries. Bhimpura station house officer Akhilesh Pandey confirmed that the young man died on the spot due to the accident.

The authorities have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Police officials assured that a thorough investigation is underway to determine any further details surrounding the mishap.

