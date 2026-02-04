Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Young Worker Loses Life in Thresher Mishap

A 21-year-old, Navneet Yadav, tragically died when his iron bracelet became entangled in a paddy thresher machine's belt, causing fatal neck injuries. The accident occurred on a Wednesday morning in a local village. Police have taken the body for post-mortem examination and are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:47 IST
Tragic Accident: Young Worker Loses Life in Thresher Mishap
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Navneet Yadav after his iron bracelet became stuck in a paddy thresher machine in a local village Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at around 10 a.m., as Yadav was operating the machine that proved to be fatal when his bracelet caught in the belt, leading to severe neck injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Yadav had already succumbed to his injuries. Bhimpura station house officer Akhilesh Pandey confirmed that the young man died on the spot due to the accident.

The authorities have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Police officials assured that a thorough investigation is underway to determine any further details surrounding the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India
2
Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

 India
3
Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricultural Waste

Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricult...

 India
4
Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026