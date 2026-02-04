Maharashtra's New Budget Boost for One Stop Centres
The Maharashtra government has approved a separate budget head for operational expenses of One Stop Centres for women in distress, under the Mission Shakti scheme. This move aims to facilitate smoother funding and management of the centers, which offer various support services to women facing crises.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to enhance support for women by approving a dedicated budget head for One Stop Centres (OSCs).
These centers, funded entirely by the Centre, provide crucial integrated services such as psychological counselling, medical aid, police assistance, temporary shelter, and legal support, to women in distress.
The establishment of a separate accounting head aims to streamline funds for the routine operations of OSCs, ensuring they function effectively without financial hitches. The decision is part of the broader Mission Shakti scheme under the Sambal sub-scheme, with oversight by the Commissioner of Women and Child Development in Pune.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Farmer Welfare and Wildlife Conservation
AIADMK's Promises: Transformative Schemes for Social Security and Cultural Heritage
AIADMK's Promises: Boosting Social Security and Empowering Communities
Vendetta Politics: BJP Targets TMC Over Blocked Welfare Schemes
Uttar Pradesh to Boost Animal Welfare with New Livestock Medicine Centres