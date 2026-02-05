Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Attack Wounds Two

In a recent Russian drone attack on Kyiv, two people were injured, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The attack inflicted damage on residential buildings and caused a fire when debris crashed onto an office building's roof.

Two individuals sustained injuries during a Russian drone assault on Kyiv overnight, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko disclosed on Thursday.

According to Klitschko, the attack resulted in damage to residential structures in one district. In another area, the remnants of the attack sparked a fire when debris landed on the roof of an office building.

Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the damage, as efforts to secure the affected areas continue.

