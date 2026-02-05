Left Menu

QatarEnergy Adjusts Oil Pricing for March

QatarEnergy has set the March Official Selling Price (OSP) for marine crude at $1.00 below the Oman/Dubai average and land crude at $0.80 above the same benchmark. This adjustment, reported in a pricing document, reflects Qatar's strategic approach to its oil export pricing amid fluctuating market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

QatarEnergy has announced its March Official Selling Price (OSP) for crude oil. The pricing decision sets marine crude at $1.00 per barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, while land crude will be priced $0.80 above this benchmark.

This strategic pricing adjustment aims to maintain Qatar's competitive edge in the global oil market, responding to the current volatility in oil prices.

The information, sourced from a pricing document, highlights Qatar's proactive measures to stabilize its crude exports and optimize revenue in an unpredictable economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

