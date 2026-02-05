QatarEnergy Adjusts Oil Pricing for March

QatarEnergy has announced its March Official Selling Price (OSP) for crude oil. The pricing decision sets marine crude at $1.00 per barrel below the Oman/Dubai average, while land crude will be priced $0.80 above this benchmark.

This strategic pricing adjustment aims to maintain Qatar's competitive edge in the global oil market, responding to the current volatility in oil prices.

The information, sourced from a pricing document, highlights Qatar's proactive measures to stabilize its crude exports and optimize revenue in an unpredictable economic environment.

