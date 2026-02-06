High Stakes Nuclear Talks: U.S. and Iran Convene in Oman
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi leads a diplomatic team to Muscat for nuclear talks with the U.S. The negotiations, centered around Iran's nuclear program, take place amidst tensions over the inclusion of Iran's missile arsenal in the discussions. Both sides strive for a fair outcome.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is leading a diplomatic delegation to Muscat for critical nuclear talks with the United States scheduled for Friday, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The negotiations come as both nations remain at an impasse over the scope of the discussions. While the U.S. insists on including Iran's missile arsenal, Iran is firm on only discussing its nuclear program. Iran aims for a fair and mutually acceptable understanding, the spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, stated.
This diplomatic move is set against the backdrop of increasing tensions, as the U.S. builds up its forces in the Middle East amid fears of a potential military confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
