Violence Erupts Over Money Dispute at Bihar Panchayat Meeting
A monetary dispute led to violent clashes during a panchayat meeting in Darbhanga, Bihar, resulting in multiple arrests. Victim Vikram Paswan demands justice, claiming his home was destroyed by assailants. Authorities report peace restored as investigations continue with a formal case registered naming 70 individuals in the FIR.
A violent altercation emerged between two factions during a panchayat meeting in Darbhanga, Bihar on January 30, according to officials. Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy stated the dispute was over money and escalated to physical confrontation when a fight ensued and continued into the following day.
Authorities have registered a formal case, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals and 70 being named in the FIR. Reddy reported the situation as stable after two peace committee meetings were held. The case stems from a money transaction issue, with tensions reaching a breaking point during the village assembly.
Victim Vikram Paswan claims his attackers destroyed his home, seeking justice for the alleged premeditated assault. Paswan accused the assailants of regular threats and abuse related to the monetary disagreement, highlighting the severe unrest caused by the dispute.
