Police Crack Down on Fake Investment Call Centre in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, Faridabad Police have exposed a fraudulent call centre operating from a rented flat in Delhi's Uttar Nagar, leading to the arrest of five individuals allegedly involved in an investment scam.

The crackdown followed a complaint by a Ballabhgarh resident who was tricked into investing a substantial amount through a deceptive app, with promises of high returns.

Investigations revealed that the gang employed fraudulent tactics to lure unsuspecting victims, resulting in their arrest and judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)