Police Crack Down on Fake Investment Call Centre in Delhi

Five individuals were arrested by Faridabad Police for operating a fraudulent call centre in Delhi's Uttar Nagar. The gang deceived victims with promises of high returns on investments. A significant complaint revealed their scheme, leading to a police raid, arrests, and judicial proceedings against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:20 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Faridabad Police have exposed a fraudulent call centre operating from a rented flat in Delhi's Uttar Nagar, leading to the arrest of five individuals allegedly involved in an investment scam.

The crackdown followed a complaint by a Ballabhgarh resident who was tricked into investing a substantial amount through a deceptive app, with promises of high returns.

Investigations revealed that the gang employed fraudulent tactics to lure unsuspecting victims, resulting in their arrest and judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

