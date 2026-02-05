Goa's Streets Set to Roar: The Indian Racing Festival Revolution

The bustling streets of Goa are gearing up to host the exhilarating Indian Racing Festival on February 14th and 15th. John Abraham, owner of Goa Aces JA Racing, underscores the unique emotional connection to street racing in his hometown. 'Racing in Goa brings pride and a sense of responsibility,' he says, emphasizing the personal stakes involved.

Abraham highlights the challenges of street racing, which demand respect for the environment and a discipline quite different from traditional circuits. He believes the event will spotlight Goa as a prime destination for sports, enhancing its identity beyond just a tourist hotspot.

Precision and trust are pivotal in preparing for this high-stakes race, says Abraham. The team faces intense pressure, with veteran drivers like Raoul Hyman leading the charge, bringing championship experience to the track. Akash Gowda and rising star Chetan Surineni add formidable talent to the lineup, while Fabienne Wohlwend offers global star power.

For the fans, the race is more than a sport—it's an electrifying, shared experience as motor racing comes to the heart of their city. As Goa readies to welcome racing enthusiasts, Abraham declares the street race as a landmark event in India's sporting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)