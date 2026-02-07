Union Minister Highlights Importance of Behavior in Medico-Legal Book Launch

In a significant move, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, unveiled a comprehensive guide to medico-legal issues, focusing on the pivotal role of good behavior in healthcare. Addressing attendees, Meghwal highlighted how compassionate conduct by doctors can significantly aid patient recovery.

The newly launched 'Medico Legal Guide' seeks to provide medical professionals with essential knowledge to improve their legal awareness and accountability. Citing examples from hospitals in the US and Jabalpur, Meghwal underscored the impact of empathy and professionalism in patient care, even in challenging circumstances.

The event, attended by esteemed judges, legal experts, and healthcare professionals, also featured discussions on pressing medical issues such as euthanasia and prenatal sex determination. The guide, co-authored by advocates and medical experts, is poised to serve as an indispensable resource for navigating the complex intersection of law and medicine.

