A 25-year-old man died in West Delhi after his motorcycle plunged into an uncovered pit allegedly left by the Delhi Jal Board during road work. The victim, Kamal Dhyani, suffered fatal injuries, prompting police to lodge an FIR and initiate an investigation into safety lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:35 IST
Tragic Loss: Delhi Man Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Pit
Visual from the site of incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life when his motorcycle fell into an uncovered pit during road construction in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. The pit, allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board, had no warning signs or safety measures in place, leading to the accident.

The incident occurred near B3B Block on Professor Jogender Singh Marg. Police responded to a call from a woman reporting that a bike rider needed urgent help after falling into a 15-foot deep pit. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim and his motorcycle lying inside a massive pit approximately 20 feet long by 13 feet wide and 14 feet deep.

Emergency services transported the injured man to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead on arrival. Police have identified the deceased as Kamal Dhyani from Palam Colony, Delhi. The FIR highlights the lack of safety measures and efforts are ongoing to investigate the matter thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

