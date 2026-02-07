Key Suspect Nabbed in Amritsar's High-Profile Lucky Oberoi Murder Case

Amritsar Rural Police successfully apprehended the prime suspect in the high-profile murder of Lucky Oberoi, following a dramatic exchange of gunfire in the Khasa area of Amritsar. The accused, Shaminder Singh, was discovered with a 30-bore Beretta pistol in his possession, confirmed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Sandeep Goel.

Reports reveal that Oberoi was shot by unidentified assailants while leaving a gurudwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. Initial investigative efforts swiftly coordinated to trace and capture the culprits. Intelligence suggested Singh was evading arrest in Khasa, prompting police to intensify checks in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Suhail Qasim Mir highlighted the operation's key moments: the suspect's dramatic fall from his motorcycle during an attempted evasion, followed by his retaliatory gunfire which preceded his arrest. During interrogation, Singh disclosed details about another conspirator, propelling ongoing raids.

