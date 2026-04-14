Aviation Director and Dhaba Owner Arrested for Assault on Army Brigadier

An aviation firm director and a dhaba owner were arrested for allegedly assaulting an Army brigadier and his son in Delhi's Vasant Enclave. The incident occurred after the officer objected to the duo drinking alcohol in a parked car outside his residence, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Satender alias Sonu and Sanjay Sharma, residents of Mehram Nagar, faced action after a swift police response. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor praised the police for their immediate action and urged a fast-tracked investigation to bring all culprits to justice.

Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his son Tejas Singh Arora were reportedly attacked on Saturday night. The altercation escalated when more men arrived on the scene, leading to physical assault and threats against the brigadier's wife. The Delhi Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)