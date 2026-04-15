Five Arrested Amidst Protests Over Sexual Harassment Allegations in Baramulla

In a significant development, authorities have apprehended five additional individuals linked to recent acts of vandalism during protests in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. These demonstrations were ignited by accusations against a lecturer accused of sexually harassing a female student.

The lecturer from a government higher secondary school in Sopore was charged earlier this week, prompting student unrest. The Sopore police, in a series of targeted overnight raids, detained individuals who disrupted a peaceful student protest, escalating into vandalism that impacted public property.

The initiative to arrest those involved now counts 13 people in custody. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident, pledging firm action against all offenders. Additionally, educational authorities have suspended the lecturer and initiated an inquiry, expecting a detailed report within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)