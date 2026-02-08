Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party Leads in Thailand's General Election

The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has taken a significant lead in Thailand's general election, capturing 50.7% of the eligible votes with over half of the votes counted. They are currently ahead of both the People's Party and the former ruling party, Pheu Thai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:14 IST
Bhumjaithai Party Leads in Thailand's General Election
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Bhumjaithai Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has emerged as a frontrunner in Thailand's general election. According to a preliminary tally, the party garnered 50.7% of eligible votes, signaling a strong lead as the election commission continues its live vote count.

The results place the Bhumjaithai Party significantly ahead of its competitors, with the People's Party and the former ruling Pheu Thai Party trailing in the vote count. The current results highlight a possible shift in the political landscape of Thailand.

This preliminary success for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's party indicates a potentially transformative electoral outcome, reflecting the electorate's current leanings and priorities.

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026