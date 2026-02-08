Bhumjaithai Party Leads in Thailand's General Election

The Bhumjaithai Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has emerged as a frontrunner in Thailand's general election. According to a preliminary tally, the party garnered 50.7% of eligible votes, signaling a strong lead as the election commission continues its live vote count.

The results place the Bhumjaithai Party significantly ahead of its competitors, with the People's Party and the former ruling Pheu Thai Party trailing in the vote count. The current results highlight a possible shift in the political landscape of Thailand.

This preliminary success for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's party indicates a potentially transformative electoral outcome, reflecting the electorate's current leanings and priorities.