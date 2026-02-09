Left Menu

Seahawks Thwart Patriots' Historic Bid

The Seattle Seahawks prevented the New England Patriots from clinching a record seventh Super Bowl title by securing a 29-13 victory in the NFL championship game.

Updated: 09-02-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:56 IST
In a decisive match, the Seattle Seahawks dashed the New England Patriots' hopes of claiming a record seventh Super Bowl title. On Sunday, the Seahawks triumphed with a 29-13 victory, claiming the NFL championship game with a commanding performance.

The Seahawks' defense played a crucial role in stifling the Patriots' offense, preventing them from gaining momentum throughout the match. Meanwhile, key plays by the Seahawks ensured their lead remained unchallenged until the final whistle.

This victory marks a significant achievement for the Seahawks, highlighting their resilience and strategic prowess on the field, as they celebrate this landmark win in the franchise's history.

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

