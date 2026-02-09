Seahawks Thwart Patriots' Historic Bid

In a decisive match, the Seattle Seahawks dashed the New England Patriots' hopes of claiming a record seventh Super Bowl title. On Sunday, the Seahawks triumphed with a 29-13 victory, claiming the NFL championship game with a commanding performance.

The Seahawks' defense played a crucial role in stifling the Patriots' offense, preventing them from gaining momentum throughout the match. Meanwhile, key plays by the Seahawks ensured their lead remained unchallenged until the final whistle.

This victory marks a significant achievement for the Seahawks, highlighting their resilience and strategic prowess on the field, as they celebrate this landmark win in the franchise's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)