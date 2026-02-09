Left Menu

High Stakes in the Andes: Vicuña Corp.'s Copper Goldmine

Vicuña Corp. is set to significantly increase its investment in major copper and mineral projects in the Andes Mountains on the Argentina–Chile border. The company's endeavors could greatly impact global copper production. Amid logistical challenges, the projects hold substantial economic potential for Argentina, bolstering investment in the mining sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:33 IST
High in the Andes Mountains, Vicuña Corp., a leading mining company, is ramping up its investments in copper exploration on the Argentina–Chile border. The company plans to double its investment to $800 million this year, focusing on the Filo del Sol and Josemaría mines, projects with the potential to become significant copper resources globally.

Vicuña Corp., a collaboration between Australia's BHP and Canada's Lundin Mining, has ambitious plans for the Vicuña District, known for its abundant copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company projects a total investment of $5 billion, while local experts estimate it could reach as high as $15 billion. Efforts to rejuvenate Argentina's copper production come amidst global concerns over potential metal shortages necessary for electrification.

The strategic development of these mining ventures aligns with Argentina's push to attract foreign capital under President Javier Milei's administration. Vicuña's application to the Large Investment Incentive Regime demonstrates its commitment to tapping into Argentina's mining potential, despite the inherent challenges of operating at high altitudes and building essential infrastructure.

