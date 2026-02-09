Gold and Silver Surge as Dollar Dips Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Gold and silver experienced a notable surge on Monday, with gold trading above the $5,000-per-ounce mark. This increase comes as the dollar weakened, leading to cheaper greenback-priced metals for international buyers. Investors are keenly awaiting significant jobs and inflation data expected later this week to assess the future trajectory of U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold climbed by 1.1% to $5,012.76 per ounce in early trading following a substantial 4% rise on Friday. U.S. gold futures for April delivery mirrored this increase, also rising 1.1% to $5,033.80 per ounce. Analysts, including Kelvin Wong from OANDA, attribute this surge in part to the intraday correlation between the dollar and metals like gold and silver.

Meanwhile, silver has climbed 4.6% to $81.54 per ounce, enjoying a significant increase following a previous near 10% gain. This comes amid predictions of rate cuts by 2026, which naturally favor non-yielding assets like gold and silver. However, analysts warn of resistance at key price points threatening medium-term uptrends.

