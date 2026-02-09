Left Menu

Germany Eyes Central Asia Amid EU Sanctions Speculation

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul plans to meet with Central Asian counterparts in Berlin, discussing energy and potential EU sanctions. Germany sees increased trade with Kyrgyzstan post-Ukraine invasion and considers Central Asian countries crucial partners in energy and resource security amid Russian sanctions challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:31 IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will engage with his Central Asian counterparts in a high-stakes meeting in Berlin, tackling key issues such as energy partnerships and the circumvention of Russian sanctions. The meeting comes as the 20th EU sanctions package against Russia looms, which could involve some Central Asian countries like Kyrgyzstan for the first time.

The invasion of Ukraine has significantly increased Germany's trade volume with countries like Kyrgyzstan. Wadephul's meeting with the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan underscores the strategic importance of these nations in Germany's foreign policy.

While the spokesperson refrained from confirming Germany's stance on potential EU sanctions, they emphasized the growing importance of Central Asian states. Critical issues on the agenda include energy diversification, resource security, climate change, and dealing with Russian sanctions circumvention. The German economy's interest in raw materials from Kazakhstan further highlights the regional significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

