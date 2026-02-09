Japan's Historic Election Win: Strengthening Ties with India

On Monday, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India following her coalition's sweeping victory in Japan's lower house elections, a landmark win for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its allies.

Takaichi's victory not only strengthens her leadership position but also reaffirms Japan's dedication to bolstering ties with India for the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). The two countries have confirmed eight key directions to steer their Special Strategic and Global Partnership for the next decade.

In the elections, the LDP secured a historic 310 seats out of 465, enabling significant legislative power despite a minority in the upper house. The results reflect a boost from Takaichi's personal popularity and mark a setback for the Centrist Reform Alliance. Smaller parties, meanwhile, saw varied success as Japan's political landscape shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)