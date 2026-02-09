Left Menu

Japan's Historic Election Win: Strengthening Ties with India

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, celebrating a landmark electoral victory, expressed gratitude to India's PM Modi for his congratulatory message and reinforced the commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and bilateral ties. Modi emphasized the importance of the India-Japan partnership as both countries aim for regional stability and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

On Monday, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India following her coalition's sweeping victory in Japan's lower house elections, a landmark win for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its allies.

Takaichi's victory not only strengthens her leadership position but also reaffirms Japan's dedication to bolstering ties with India for the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). The two countries have confirmed eight key directions to steer their Special Strategic and Global Partnership for the next decade.

In the elections, the LDP secured a historic 310 seats out of 465, enabling significant legislative power despite a minority in the upper house. The results reflect a boost from Takaichi's personal popularity and mark a setback for the Centrist Reform Alliance. Smaller parties, meanwhile, saw varied success as Japan's political landscape shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

