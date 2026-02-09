Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed gratitude to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his congratulatory message after the coalition she led secured a decisive victory in the country's lower house elections. Takaichi emphasized Japan's commitment to bolster ties with India for fostering a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

In a post on X, Takaichi, who helms the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), conveyed her appreciation to PM Modi, highlighting her dedication to ongoing collaboration with India. Her coalition achieved a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives and aims to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with India.

With projections pointing to a sweeping victory for the coalition, PM Modi acknowledged Takaichi's leadership and stressed the enduring significance of India-Japan relations for advancing global peace and stability. The landslide win, attributed largely to Takaichi's personal appeal, fortifies the coalition's legislative agenda and underscores the pivotal role of the India-Japan partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

