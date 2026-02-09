Left Menu

Japan's Election Triumph: Takaichi Thanks Modi, Highlights Strategic Indo-Pacific Partnership

Following Japan's decisive electoral win, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi thanks India's PM Narendra Modi for his congratulatory note. Takaichi's coalition, marked by a landmark victory, emphasizes strengthening the India-Japan strategic partnership for a free, open Indo-Pacific, reinforcing global peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed gratitude to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his congratulatory message after the coalition she led secured a decisive victory in the country's lower house elections. Takaichi emphasized Japan's commitment to bolster ties with India for fostering a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

In a post on X, Takaichi, who helms the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), conveyed her appreciation to PM Modi, highlighting her dedication to ongoing collaboration with India. Her coalition achieved a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives and aims to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with India.

With projections pointing to a sweeping victory for the coalition, PM Modi acknowledged Takaichi's leadership and stressed the enduring significance of India-Japan relations for advancing global peace and stability. The landslide win, attributed largely to Takaichi's personal appeal, fortifies the coalition's legislative agenda and underscores the pivotal role of the India-Japan partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

