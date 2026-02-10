Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday endorsed the grievance lodged by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Congress MPs of infringing parliamentary norms. Rijiju pointed out that BJP MPs, particularly women, issued a robust complaint concerning Congress MPs' behavior, claiming they transgressed limits by approaching the Treasury side, near where the Prime Minister sits, nearly encircling the area.

Rijiju highlighted the agitation among BJP women MPs due to Congress' actions. He noted, "We had to restrain our BJP NDA MPs. The agitation among BJP women MPs was profound due to Congress MPs' conduct. Physical confrontation was averted as these MPs approached the Speaker's Chamber, allegedly threatening him. The BJP women's complaint calls for scrutiny of Speaker's response and subsequent actions."

Earlier, BJP women MPs supported Speaker Birla while condemning Opposition MPs for purportedly throwing papers at the Chair and entering the Well during the Motion of Thanks discussion. They accused Opposition MPs of encircling the Prime Minister's seat and later approaching the Speaker's chamber aggressively on February 4, demanding stringent action against those involved. This followed Congress women MPs' allegations against the ruling party of pressuring Speaker Birla to make defamatory claims. Speaker Birla had informed that he advised Prime Minister Modi to avoid attending the House to prevent confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)