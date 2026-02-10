Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint Over Congress' Parliamentary Conduct
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju supports BJP women MPs' complaint against Congress MPs for allegedly crossing parliamentary limits. Rijiju emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the confrontation between MPs and a subsequent complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The incident has sparked demands for serious action.
- Country:
- India
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday endorsed the grievance lodged by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Congress MPs of infringing parliamentary norms. Rijiju pointed out that BJP MPs, particularly women, issued a robust complaint concerning Congress MPs' behavior, claiming they transgressed limits by approaching the Treasury side, near where the Prime Minister sits, nearly encircling the area.
Rijiju highlighted the agitation among BJP women MPs due to Congress' actions. He noted, "We had to restrain our BJP NDA MPs. The agitation among BJP women MPs was profound due to Congress MPs' conduct. Physical confrontation was averted as these MPs approached the Speaker's Chamber, allegedly threatening him. The BJP women's complaint calls for scrutiny of Speaker's response and subsequent actions."
Earlier, BJP women MPs supported Speaker Birla while condemning Opposition MPs for purportedly throwing papers at the Chair and entering the Well during the Motion of Thanks discussion. They accused Opposition MPs of encircling the Prime Minister's seat and later approaching the Speaker's chamber aggressively on February 4, demanding stringent action against those involved. This followed Congress women MPs' allegations against the ruling party of pressuring Speaker Birla to make defamatory claims. Speaker Birla had informed that he advised Prime Minister Modi to avoid attending the House to prevent confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over India-US Interim Trade Deal: Questions Raised in Lok Sabha
BJP Women MPs Demand Action Against Opposition's Heinous Acts in Lok Sabha
Congress Pushes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Political Turmoil: Opposition's Controversial No-Confidence Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Congress Moves to Challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Rising Tensions