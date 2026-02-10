Left Menu

Opposition Pushes Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Parliamentary Tensions

Opposition parties have submitted a resolution notice to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing his disallowance of Rahul Gandhi and others from speaking, and the suspension of eight MPs. The move has garnered support from around 120 MPs from parties like Congress, DMK, and Samajwadi Party.

On Tuesday, a coalition of opposition parties submitted a formal notice aiming to move a resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The resolution was triggered by Speaker Birla's alleged unfair treatment towards opposition leaders in the House, including barring Rahul Gandhi from speaking.

The resolution cites instances such as the Motion of Thanks to the President's address where Gandhi and other leaders were not allowed to voice their opinions, coupled with the suspension of eight MPs. This action has intensified pressures within the parliamentary environment.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh led the initiative, with signature support from approximately 120 MPs across multiple parties including the Congress, DMK, and Samajwadi Party. It is notable that the TMC did not participate in this effort. The Lok Sabha has faced significant turmoil since the incident involving Gandhi on February 2.

