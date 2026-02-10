Left Menu

India's Buyout Boom: Charting the Future of Private Equity

India's private equity market is maturing, marked by the rise of buyouts as a key strategy. The IVCA Buyouts Summit 2026 in Mumbai highlights the role of control transactions in governance and value creation. As buyouts gain traction, discussions focus on investment strategies, leadership transitions, and governance.

Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:40 IST
India's private markets are transitioning into a mature phase, characterized by a significant shift towards larger and professionally scaled companies. These changes have ushered in a boom in buyouts, now a crucial aspect of the private equity landscape.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is hosting the 2026 Buyouts Summit in Mumbai, spotlighting this transformation. Backed by Aurum Equity Partners LLP, Investec, and EY-Parthenon, the summit gathers leading domestic and global stakeholders to deliberate on control-led investments' role in reshaping governance and long-term value creation in India.

Rajat Tandon, President of IVCA, underscores the importance of buyouts in India's evolving equity market. He highlights that as succession plans become more critical, buyouts facilitate continuity and professionalization, marking a significant shift towards sustainable growth and solid governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

