Left Menu

Delhi University Challenges Appeals for PM's Degree Disclosure in Court

Delhi University argued in the Delhi High Court against appeals to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree as sensationalism without merit. The university, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, requested more time to respond, while appellants claimed minimal delay in filing should be tolerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:24 IST
Delhi University Challenges Appeals for PM's Degree Disclosure in Court
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has argued before the Delhi High Court that appeals seeking to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's college degree details are an attempt at sensationalism with no substantial basis. Representing the university, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated, 'This is only to sensationalise. There is nothing in the matter.'

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, on behalf of the appellants, argued that if the Solicitor General is prepared to discuss the case's merits, the Court should issue a notice. He further argued that the delay in filing appeals was negligible and should be excused. However, Mehta countered this, asserting that issuing notice would unnecessarily escalate the issue.

The Division Bench, consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, gave Delhi University three weeks to submit objections concerning the delay condonation applications. The case is scheduled for another hearing on April 27. The appeals challenge a single judge's August 25, 2024, ruling that nullified the Central Information Commission's 2016 directive to disclose information about the Prime Minister's academic background.

TRENDING

1
Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

 India
2
Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

 Ukraine
4
The Shift in Investment Trends: Gold Surpasses Equity in Inflows

The Shift in Investment Trends: Gold Surpasses Equity in Inflows

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026