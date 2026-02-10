Delhi University Challenges Appeals for PM's Degree Disclosure in Court

Delhi University has argued before the Delhi High Court that appeals seeking to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's college degree details are an attempt at sensationalism with no substantial basis. Representing the university, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated, 'This is only to sensationalise. There is nothing in the matter.'

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, on behalf of the appellants, argued that if the Solicitor General is prepared to discuss the case's merits, the Court should issue a notice. He further argued that the delay in filing appeals was negligible and should be excused. However, Mehta countered this, asserting that issuing notice would unnecessarily escalate the issue.

The Division Bench, consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, gave Delhi University three weeks to submit objections concerning the delay condonation applications. The case is scheduled for another hearing on April 27. The appeals challenge a single judge's August 25, 2024, ruling that nullified the Central Information Commission's 2016 directive to disclose information about the Prime Minister's academic background.