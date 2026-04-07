The Sabarimala Temple Debate: Balancing Faith and Constitutional Morality
The Supreme Court of India is hearing cases on the entry of menstruating women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. The Centre argues it’s a matter of religious faith outside judicial review. This raises important questions about religious freedom, constitutional morality, and the court's role in interpreting religious practices.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India is examining the complex issue regarding the entry of women of menstruating age into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. The Centre, backing restrictions, maintains this is primarily an issue of religious faith and denominational autonomy, thus lying outside the realm of judicial review.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued before the court that matters concerning religious practices should not be subject to judicial scrutiny. He emphasized that constitutional morality is not explicitly defined in the Constitution and warned against judicial overreach substituting religious self-understanding with judicial philosophy.
The court's previous verdict in 2018 permitted women to enter the temple, highlighting the ongoing legal and ethical debate over religious practices across India. The present hearing includes examining broader issues concerning women's entry into places of worship, reflecting on both religious freedom and gender equality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabarimala
- Temple
- Religious
- Faith
- Womens Rights
- Constitution
- Court
- Rituals
- Dignity
- Judicial Review
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