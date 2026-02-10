Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

Astha Singh, an employee of HDFC Bank, has clarified that a viral video showing her in a verbal altercation is being misinterpreted. Singh stated that the incident, which is being circulated on social media as involving a customer, actually revolved around her colleague's husband.

Singh told ANI that the dispute began after the individual in question misbehaved with her, prompting Singh's video response. She mentioned her Thakur caste only because she was provoked, and she expressed pride in her background. Singh plans to take legal action due to the negative portrayal online.

She emphasized that the situation is being unfairly portrayed as a caste issue by some, which she believes has damaged her reputation. The man involved reportedly clashed with several bank employees concerning his wife's resignation, but the interaction with Singh was recorded and shared widely.

(With inputs from agencies.)