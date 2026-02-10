Left Menu

The Second Life of LFP Batteries: Powering a Sustainable Future

LFP batteries, notably from retired EVs, can significantly extend their lifespan and reduce environmental risks. Proper diagnostic checks and policy changes are vital. Encouraging reuse and recycling in India could address landfill waste challenges and make affordable power accessible to underserved communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A variety of measures can effectively extend the lifespan and usage of lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries, according to Katrin Luger of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). In an interview, Luger emphasized the importance of diagnostic checks for ensuring safety and longevity, asserting that reused LFP batteries could serve the grid for an additional seven to 10 years.

These second-life batteries, mainly from electric vehicles or stationary storage, offer a cost-effective solution to stabilize power grids and make electricity more accessible to underserved areas. Implementing them within community microgrids can reduce energy costs by up to 30%. However, recycling these batteries remains uneconomical due to their low material value, prompting the need for enhanced technical and policy measures.

Citing India's opportunity to lead in battery reuse, Luger highlighted policy tools like the Extended Producer Responsibility system and Deposit Refund Schemes. These measures, along with structured recycling programs and the requirement for new batteries to contain recycled content, could mitigate environmental hazards and stabilize the recycling market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

