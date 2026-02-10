Left Menu

Revamping Haryana Power: Efficiency and Consumer Choice at the Forefront

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairman Nand Lal Sharma emphasized the importance of efficiency in strengthening the state's power system during a public hearing in Gurugram. With a focus on modernizing the power distribution network, HERC is considering giving consumers the option to choose their service provider.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) is pushing for efficiency as the backbone of the state's power system, according to Chairman Nand Lal Sharma. During a public hearing in Gurugram to discuss the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) for 2026-27, Sharma emphasized the importance of modernizing and strengthening the power distribution network.

Sharma stressed that reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and boosting consumer satisfaction are crucial for power companies to remain competitive. Additionally, the possibility of allowing electricity consumers the freedom to choose their service provider, akin to the telecom sector, is being explored for future implementation.

As the hearing, presided over by Sharma along with HERC members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar, gathered suggestions and objections, it was noted that the state's power distribution sector projects a total revenue requirement of Rs 51,156.71 crore for 2026-27, with an existing tariff revenue estimation at Rs 52,761.87 crore. Despite this surplus, past revenue gaps pose a deficit challenge. Efforts to address these issues, such as further reducing losses and enhancing consumer services, were highlighted by DHBVN Managing Director Vikram Singh.

