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AI Boosts Road Efficiency: The City-Reducing Traffic Congestion Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched the AI-driven City-Reducing Traffic Congestion (C-RTC) scheme to ease urban traffic across 20 districts. Introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative targets smoother traffic flow and reduced travel time via AI monitoring, 'one route, one marshal' enforcement, and action against congestion points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:47 IST
AI Boosts Road Efficiency: The City-Reducing Traffic Congestion Initiative
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  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the City-Reducing Traffic Congestion (C-RTC) scheme, to tackle the growing urban traffic woes in 20 districts, including major cities like Lucknow and Kanpur. Spearheaded under the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project aims to ensure efficient traffic flow and lower travel times using AI technology.

The scheme covers seven police commissionerates and 13 districts, with a focus on 172 congestion-prone routes. Traffic bottlenecks have severely impacted travel efficiency, resulting in higher fuel usage and delayed emergency response. The 'one route, one marshal' approach intends to streamline enforcement, complementing AI-driven real-time traffic monitoring for optimized route management.

Key areas of improvement include enforcement, technological innovation, and strategic regulation of transport modes like e-rickshaws. The authorities aim to slash peak-hour travel times by 20% initially, backed by robust monitoring and monthly evaluations to refine the traffic management strategy, potentially setting new standards in urban transport solutions.

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