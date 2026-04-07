Chakradharpur Division Strives to Improve Rail Efficiency Amid Protests

Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway has pledged to upgrade rail infrastructure and improve the punctuality of trains running through Tatanagar station in response to protests about frequent delays.

Led by JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy, demonstrators staged a dharna outside the main entrance. Security forces were deployed to maintain order.

Senior officials cited ongoing non-interlocking work and wildlife movement as challenges, while redevelopment projects aim to expand platforms and establish a freight corridor within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)