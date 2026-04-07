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Chakradharpur Division Strives to Improve Rail Efficiency Amid Protests

The Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway is implementing measures to enhance rail infrastructure and punctuality of trains through Tatanagar station. This follows a protest by JD(U) supporters over train delays. Efforts include platform expansion and creating a freight corridor, addressing technical challenges, and restoring normal operations soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:12 IST
Chakradharpur Division Strives to Improve Rail Efficiency Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway has pledged to upgrade rail infrastructure and improve the punctuality of trains running through Tatanagar station in response to protests about frequent delays.

Led by JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy, demonstrators staged a dharna outside the main entrance. Security forces were deployed to maintain order.

Senior officials cited ongoing non-interlocking work and wildlife movement as challenges, while redevelopment projects aim to expand platforms and establish a freight corridor within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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