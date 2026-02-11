Left Menu

Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

The All India Power Engineers Federation opposes Uttarakhand's decision to transfer 76.73 hectares of UJVN Limited's land, vital for hydroelectric projects, to the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board. The move, seen as a threat to regional energy security, has sparked local protests and demands for its reversal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:07 IST
Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Power Engineers Federation has voiced strong opposition to the Uttarakhand government's decision to transfer 76.73 hectares of state-owned land to the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board. This land, crucial for current and future hydroelectric projects, is at the heart of a growing controversy.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Federation Chairman Shailendra Dubey expressed grave concerns about the impact of this decision on regional energy security. He highlighted the importance of the land for significant projects, such as Yamuna Stage-I and Stage-II, which are pivotal for the Centre's Yamuna rejuvenation initiative.

Opposition is mounting as power employees, engineers, and local residents protest the potential transfer of these critical 182 acres. The Federation warns of a nationwide agitation should the government proceed unilaterally, indicating broad sectoral unrest over the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

 Global
3
Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

 India
4
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026