Power Struggle: Engineers Rally Against Land Transfer in Uttarakhand

The All India Power Engineers Federation has voiced strong opposition to the Uttarakhand government's decision to transfer 76.73 hectares of state-owned land to the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board. This land, crucial for current and future hydroelectric projects, is at the heart of a growing controversy.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Federation Chairman Shailendra Dubey expressed grave concerns about the impact of this decision on regional energy security. He highlighted the importance of the land for significant projects, such as Yamuna Stage-I and Stage-II, which are pivotal for the Centre's Yamuna rejuvenation initiative.

Opposition is mounting as power employees, engineers, and local residents protest the potential transfer of these critical 182 acres. The Federation warns of a nationwide agitation should the government proceed unilaterally, indicating broad sectoral unrest over the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)