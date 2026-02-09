Unauthorized Construction on Yamuna Flood Plain Spurs NGT Inquiry
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for responses from the MCD, DDA, and others regarding allegations of unauthorized construction on the Yamuna flood plain. The hearing follows a petition highlighting a building project in the Majnu ka Tila area. Responses are expected by April 20.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of a letter petition filed by a Wazirabad village resident, which alleges unauthorized construction on the Yamuna flood plain. The complaint was mainly directed at a multi-storeyed building project in the Majnu ka Tila area.
During a recent hearing, an NGT bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside expert member A. Senthil Vel, acknowledged substantial issues raised concerning environmental compliance. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and others have been summoned to respond.
The tribunal has ordered the respondents, including the district magistrate, to file an affidavit detailing the person responsible for the alleged construction and confirm if the development indeed intrudes on the flood plain. The case has been adjourned to April 20 for further proceedings.
