Left Menu

Mohali Schools Secure Amid Threatening Emails

Schools in Mohali, Punjab, were cordoned off after receiving threatening emails. Authorities declared a holiday as bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams conducted extensive searches. Though no suspicious items have been found, a thorough investigation is ongoing. Similar threats were reported in New Delhi earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:21 IST
Mohali Schools Secure Amid Threatening Emails
Police inspection ongoing at schools (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Mohali, Punjab, swiftly responded to a security scare this morning as several schools received threatening emails around 7:30 a.m. In response, officials promptly cordoned off these institutions and declared a holiday for both students and staff.

Specialized teams, including bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage units, have been deployed to the scene. SP City Mohali, Dilpreet Singh, confirmed that thorough investigations are underway, although no suspicious objects have been discovered so far.

Parallel incidents were reported in New Delhi, where bomb threats targeted nine schools. The Delhi Police, along with fire department teams and bomb disposal squads, have actively responded to these alerts.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

 Bangladesh
2
Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

 China
3
Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

 India
4
DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026