Mohali Schools Secure Amid Threatening Emails

Authorities in Mohali, Punjab, swiftly responded to a security scare this morning as several schools received threatening emails around 7:30 a.m. In response, officials promptly cordoned off these institutions and declared a holiday for both students and staff.

Specialized teams, including bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage units, have been deployed to the scene. SP City Mohali, Dilpreet Singh, confirmed that thorough investigations are underway, although no suspicious objects have been discovered so far.

Parallel incidents were reported in New Delhi, where bomb threats targeted nine schools. The Delhi Police, along with fire department teams and bomb disposal squads, have actively responded to these alerts.