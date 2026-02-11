Jammu & Kashmir Political Tensions: Abdullah's Remarks Stir Assembly Uproar

The ongoing budget session in Jammu & Kashmir's Assembly became a battleground of tensions as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks ignited uproar among BJP MLAs on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary defended CM Abdullah's language, asserting that it never aims to mislead or harm. He pointed fingers at the BJP for stoking discord and highlighted the urgent need to address significant local issues, including matters related to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the employment sector in Katra.

BJP legislators staged a walkout, demanding an apology from Abdullah for his previous comments. They accused the Assembly Speaker of partiality in allowing disruptions from ruling-party members. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah critiqued India's interim trade agreement with the US, suggesting its adverse effects on Jammu & Kashmir's agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)