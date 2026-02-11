Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Political Tensions: Abdullah's Remarks Stir Assembly Uproar

The ongoing budget session in Jammu & Kashmir's Assembly saw heightened tensions as CM Omar Abdullah's remarks sparked a walkout by BJP MLAs. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary defended Abdullah, emphasizing the need to focus on pressing local issues. The BJP demands an apology and accuses biased conduct in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:39 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Political Tensions: Abdullah's Remarks Stir Assembly Uproar
J-K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing budget session in Jammu & Kashmir's Assembly became a battleground of tensions as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks ignited uproar among BJP MLAs on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary defended CM Abdullah's language, asserting that it never aims to mislead or harm. He pointed fingers at the BJP for stoking discord and highlighted the urgent need to address significant local issues, including matters related to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the employment sector in Katra.

BJP legislators staged a walkout, demanding an apology from Abdullah for his previous comments. They accused the Assembly Speaker of partiality in allowing disruptions from ruling-party members. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah critiqued India's interim trade agreement with the US, suggesting its adverse effects on Jammu & Kashmir's agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret, Calls for Order in Assembly Chaos

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret, Calls for Order in Assembly C...

 India
2
Revolutionizing Energy Management: Smart Meters Installation in Jammu & Kashmir

Revolutionizing Energy Management: Smart Meters Installation in Jammu & Kash...

 India
3
Ashwin Defends Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy

Ashwin Defends Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy

 India
4
INDIA bloc govt would have told Trump 'we will protect our farmers': Rahul Gandhi.

INDIA bloc govt would have told Trump 'we will protect our farmers': Rahul G...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026