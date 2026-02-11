Stalin Reaffirms DMK-Congress Alliance Amidst Speculation

In a decisive move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin dispelled speculation about the breakup of the alliance between his party, the DMK, and Congress, reiterating that their partnership remains solid. Speaking at the India Today Roundtable, Stalin dismissed notions of a coalition government, underscoring that power-sharing does not align with Tamil Nadu's political framework.

Stalin addressed rumors of discord within the alliance, attributing them to tactics intended to sow division. He emphasized personal ties with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asserted that the alliance would not fracture as predicted. His comments came amidst escalating concerns from Congress over delays in seat-sharing discussions led by DMK.

The chief minister criticized the central government for its insufficient support in the recent budget, comparing the allocation to Tamil Nadu to zero during elections. Despite opposition challenges and doubts cast by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin remains confident of DMK's dominance in the forthcoming polls, a sentiment reflective of the party's strategic focus on state-centric governance models like the 'Thozhi' hostels scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)