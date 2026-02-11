Measles Cases: A Persistent Threat in Europe and Central Asia
Measles cases continue to be detected in Europe and Central Asia in 2026, despite a nearly 75% drop in 2025 compared to the previous year. The WHO warns of the ongoing risk of outbreaks, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and vaccination efforts to prevent a resurgence of the disease.
The World Health Organization has reported ongoing detection of measles cases in Europe and Central Asia in 2026. Despite a significant reduction in cases in 2025, vigilance remains crucial.
The WHO highlighted a dramatic decrease in measles cases last year, with a total of 33,998 cases reported in 2025. This figure reflects a substantial 75% reduction from the previous year's statistics.
Experts warn that the risk of outbreaks continues to loom. Health authorities emphasize the importance of sustained vaccination and prevention strategies to guard against a potential resurgence of measles in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
