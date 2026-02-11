Addressing the Online Influence: MP Raises Mental Health Concerns

In the Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, a Congress member voiced grave concerns regarding the growing mental health crisis among adolescents attributed to rampant social media usage.

The discourse arose following tragic incidents, including the suicides of young students, linked to feelings of loneliness and social isolation exacerbated by digital platforms.

MP Jebi Mather Hisham called for urgent government intervention, citing recent cases influenced by foreign content and online games, stressing the need to integrate mental health with educational frameworks to address these issues.