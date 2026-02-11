Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Preventive Detention

The Supreme Court on Wednesday interrogated the portrayal of Sonam Wangchuk, a Ladakh-based climate activist, whose addresses are cited as inciting violence on September 24, 2025, in Leh. As the Central government and Leh administration argued for his preventive detention under the National Security Act, the justices requested clarification on the alleged provocations.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj claimed Wangchuk was the main provocateur, suggesting his warnings of a 'Nepal-like situation' in India spurred unrest. The Court countered, noting Wangchuk's evident concern over the loss of faith in Gandhian protest methods among the youth.

Justice Aravind Kumar commented on the necessity of interpreting Wangchuk's statements within context, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Wangchuk's detention should not be trivialized despite health concerns. The Court scheduled further deliberation as both sides conclude their arguments.