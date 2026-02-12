Trade unions, farmers hold nationwide strike; massive protests across Himachal: CITU

Trade unions and farmer organisations staged protests in Shimla on Thursday as part of a nationwide strike call given by central trade unions. Demonstrations were held at more than 50 locations across Himachal Pradesh, including all 12 district headquarters. Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Vijendra Mehra, President of CITU Himachal Pradesh, said the strike was organised on the call of 10 central trade unions, including CITU, and supported by dozens of national federations working in both the government and non-government sectors.

"Today, across the country, 10 central trade unions, including CITU, along with dozens of national federations working in the government and non-government sectors, have called for this nationwide strike. This strike has received the support of hundreds of farmers' organisations, student groups, youth and women's organisations," Mehra said. He added that CITU-affiliated workers in Himachal Pradesh participated in the strike in large numbers. Medical representatives, bank employees, LIC employees and workers from several other sectors joined the protest.

According to Mehra, the strike is primarily against the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which were notified on November 21, 2025. "You are aware that on November 21, 2025, the four major labour codes were implemented. They were notified in a completely wrong manner. Ever since the Modi government came to power, there has been an attempt to attack workers' rights," he alleged.

He further stated that the Indian Labour Conference, a tripartite body that had been functioning since before Independence in the 1940s, has not been convened since 2015. "It was clear after 2015 that this government is not working in the interest of workers but wants to function entirely in favour of corporates," he said.

Mehra criticised the introduction of fixed-term employment in 2018, the Wage Code in 2019 and the labour codes passed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "When the world was battling the COVID pandemic and millions of workers had lost their jobs, the government used the crisis as an opportunity ,just as it did with the farm laws to bring in these four labour codes," he said.

Alleging that the new laws weaken labour protections, Mehra claimed that "over 75 per cent of workers will be pushed outside the purview of labour laws" under the new framework. "The working hours are being pushed from 8 hours to 12 hours. After global struggles like the Chicago movement ensured the 8-hour workday, the government now wants to take workers 150 years back," he said.

He also raised concerns about social security provisions, including EPF, ESI and gratuity. "There is a conspiracy to dilute or dismantle social security laws that protect workers," he alleged.

Citing Himachal Pradesh as an example, Mehra said the minimum wage for unskilled workers in the state is Rs 425 per day, but claimed the proposed national floor wage under the new code would bring it down to Rs 178 per day. "We are currently getting Rs 425, and they want to take us back to Rs 178 per day," he said.

He also criticised changes in wage payment timelines, stating that under the previous law, wages had to be paid before the 7th of every month, but the new code removes that obligation. Making strong allegations against the Centre, Mehra said, "The Modi government is working in collusion with big corporates like Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla and Sunil Bharti Mittal. Public sector units built with people's money are being sold off."

Referring to the earlier farmers' agitation, he said, "Six years ago, farmers defeated the farm laws through a massive movement. Similarly, we will intensify our struggle and ensure these labour codes are rolled back." He also raised issues concerning Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal, and ASHA workers, stating that long-pending promises to regularise and implement court orders on gratuity and wages have not been fulfilled by successive governments.

Mehra criticised the alleged dilution of MGNREGA and expressed concern over tariff and import duty policies, claiming they could adversely impact Himachal's horticulture sector. "If the 18 per cent tariff is imposed, horticulture in Himachal will be devastated. Workers, farmers and industries will suffer, and unemployment will rise," he said.

He further highlighted issues such as land rights, the eviction of landless people, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, farm loan waivers, and the need to ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Calling the strike historic, Mehra said, "You may not have seen such a massive protest at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla before. This is one of the biggest strikes in Himachal's history."

He claimed that workers from hydropower projects, Anganwadi and Mid-Day Meal schemes, industrial units, outsourced staff, hospital sanitation workers, sewage treatment plant workers, street vendors, and hotel industry employees participated in the strike. "In Shimla, sanitation workers in hospitals stopped lifting garbage today. Workers at sewage treatment plants went on strike. Street vendors and hotel industry workers also joined. This complete shutdown reflects the deep anger among workers," he said.

Mehra said that the strike in Himachal Pradesh was "completely successful" and warned of intensified agitation if the labour codes are not withdrawn. (ANI)

