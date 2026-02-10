Caste Controversy in Odisha: Anganwadi Education Halted

The appointment of Sharmistha Sethy, a 'dalit' woman, as a helper in an Anganwadi Centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district has led to a boycott by upper caste parents. For nearly three months, 20 children have ceased to attend the centre due to caste bias.

District authorities have deployed a high-level team to address this ongoing dispute. The team, led by the District Social Welfare Officer, is investigating allegations of caste-related opposition against Sethy's appointment in Nuagaon village.

Despite the challenges, activist Biswapriya Kanungo stresses the urgency of resolving the conflict swiftly and taking legal action against those inciting caste divisions. Meanwhile, educational activities at the Anganwadi remain at a standstill as efforts continue to find a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)