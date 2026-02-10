Left Menu

Caste Controversy in Odisha: Anganwadi Education Halted

Upper caste parents in Odisha's Kendrapara district have withheld their children's attendance from an Anganwadi Centre due to the appointment of a 'dalit' woman, Sharmistha Sethy, as a helper. The district administration is intervening to mediate the caste-related dispute and ensure children's education continues unhindered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The appointment of Sharmistha Sethy, a 'dalit' woman, as a helper in an Anganwadi Centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district has led to a boycott by upper caste parents. For nearly three months, 20 children have ceased to attend the centre due to caste bias.

District authorities have deployed a high-level team to address this ongoing dispute. The team, led by the District Social Welfare Officer, is investigating allegations of caste-related opposition against Sethy's appointment in Nuagaon village.

Despite the challenges, activist Biswapriya Kanungo stresses the urgency of resolving the conflict swiftly and taking legal action against those inciting caste divisions. Meanwhile, educational activities at the Anganwadi remain at a standstill as efforts continue to find a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

