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Extended Deadline: Boosting Electric Cooking in India

The government has extended the deadline for implementing strict energy efficiency norms for counter-top induction hobs by six months, now set for January 1, 2027. This decision aims to enhance electric cooking due to LPG supply issues prompted by the West Asia crisis, impacting the star labelling programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:31 IST
Extended Deadline: Boosting Electric Cooking in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the government announced a six-month extension for the implementation of stringent energy efficiency standards for counter-top induction hobs. The new deadline is January 1, 2027. This move comes in response to ongoing LPG supply challenges, exacerbated by the crisis in West Asia.

The decision was conveyed through a notification from the Ministry of Power, altering the previous deadline from July 1, 2026, to the start of 2027. The induction hobs, which operate similarly to traditional electric hobs but are notably more energy-efficient, are key to reducing the country's dependency on LPG.

Induction hobs, distinguished by their energy-saving technology, are part of a broader push towards enhancing energy efficiency in home appliances. The star labelling programme, which will now be mandatory from January 2027, aims to regulate and improve energy consumption across households in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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