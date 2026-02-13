Left Menu

Eurolysine Challenges Chinese Pricing Tactics in EU's Animal Feed Sector

French chemical company Eurolysine has filed a complaint with the EU regarding cheap Chinese lysine imports, which undermine EU-imposed anti-dumping duties. The company argues that such pricing threatens the European animal feed market's stability, prompting concerns of persistent violations by Chinese suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French chemical company Eurolysine has raised alarms over the European Union's struggle to enforce fair pricing amidst the influx of low-cost Chinese lysine, a key component in animal feed.

Alleging that Chinese prices have continuously dipped below production costs, Eurolysine, the EU's only fermentation-based amino acid producer, claims this pricing strategy has deteriorated market conditions for essentials like lysine, valine, and tryptophan for more than six months.

With March 2025 seeing a new complaint filed, Eurolysine seeks further investigation to address the inefficacy of existing tariffs, as Chinese exporters adjust their prices, neutralizing current anti-dumping measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

