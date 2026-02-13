Eurolysine Challenges Chinese Pricing Tactics in EU's Animal Feed Sector
French chemical company Eurolysine has filed a complaint with the EU regarding cheap Chinese lysine imports, which undermine EU-imposed anti-dumping duties. The company argues that such pricing threatens the European animal feed market's stability, prompting concerns of persistent violations by Chinese suppliers.
French chemical company Eurolysine has raised alarms over the European Union's struggle to enforce fair pricing amidst the influx of low-cost Chinese lysine, a key component in animal feed.
Alleging that Chinese prices have continuously dipped below production costs, Eurolysine, the EU's only fermentation-based amino acid producer, claims this pricing strategy has deteriorated market conditions for essentials like lysine, valine, and tryptophan for more than six months.
With March 2025 seeing a new complaint filed, Eurolysine seeks further investigation to address the inefficacy of existing tariffs, as Chinese exporters adjust their prices, neutralizing current anti-dumping measures.
