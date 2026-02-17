Left Menu

India's AI Summit: Bridging Innovation and Humanity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pivotal role of artificial intelligence at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in advancing human capabilities. The event seeks to equitably distribute AI benefits globally, with India leading the charge in inclusive AI governance that prioritizes development and humanity, marking its first-ever hosting in the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) at the AI Impact Summit 2026, where he addressed its capacity to enhance human capabilities while also warning of the risks if left unchecked. He underscored the summit's theme, which focuses on equitable technological impact and reflects India's philosophical ethos: 'Welfare for All, Happiness of All.'

Further detailing the summit's agenda, PM Modi noted that the event is structured around the pillars of People, Planet, and Progress, highlighting India's commitment to ensuring that AI benefits are shared globally and not dominated by early adopters. The Prime Minister stressed India's historic role as the first Global South nation to host such a summit, emphasizing AI governance, inclusive datasets, and applications in climate, agriculture, and public health.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 establishes India as a key player in global AI dialogue, merging policy and innovation with a focus on public welfare. By hosting this summit, India aims to lead in creating shared standards and collaborative frameworks that align AI advancements with inclusive and sustainable development goals, positioning itself as a central figure in fostering responsible AI pathways.

