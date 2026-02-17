India Advances AI Frontiers: Major Announcements at India AI Impact Summit

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, officially opened the WAVES Creators Corner during the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In his address, Vaishnaw highlighted the rising influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the creative sector, urging participants to monitor AI usage.

Vaishnaw pointed out the significant role AI is playing in creative content, lauding startups and companies for demonstrating their technological prowess. He particularly praised Kuku's platform for its substantial potential. India plans to increase its AI infrastructure by adding 20,000 GPUs, aiming for a total of over 38,000 GPUs to enhance computational capacity.

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are vital for rapid machine processing, image handling, and running AI tasks efficiently. With a goal to strengthen AI capabilities, the IndiaAI Mission offers more than 38,000 high-end GPUs at competitive rates. The minister shared that AI strategy will now focus on design, research, and development, beyond foundational infrastructure.

Vaishnaw revealed potential AI investments could surpass USD 200 billion, with USD 90 billion already committed. Negotiations with major firms about further investments are ongoing. He noted education initiatives are integrating AI in schools, respecting cultural and linguistic diversity.

On regulation, Vaishnaw mentioned an evolving global consensus towards a techno-legal AI governance approach. India is collaborating with around 30 countries to advance AI technology and policies. Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda launched two digital health AI initiatives—SAHI and BODH—signifying progress in AI-enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

Nadda emphasized AI's transformative potential across sectors, with healthcare being a primary focus. He affirmed that AI's impact is contingent on robust digital infrastructure and quality data. The summit underscores India's leadership in global AI collaboration, fostering shared standards and scalable solutions for collective advancement. (ANI)

