Left Menu

Gold Prices Fall as U.S.–Iran Talks Steer Investors Away

Gold prices dropped over 2% amid progress in U.S.–Iran talks, leading investors to turn from safe-haven assets. Strengthening of the U.S. dollar pressured further selling. While Iran and the U.S. advanced nuclear talks, analysts see this as negative for gold. The Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions are also being closely watched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:31 IST
Gold Prices Fall as U.S.–Iran Talks Steer Investors Away
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices tumbled by more than 2% on Tuesday as progress in U.S.–Iran negotiations diverted investors from safe-haven assets. Concurrently, a stronger dollar compounded pressures to sell, with spot gold hitting $4,896.09 per ounce by 09:26 a.m. ET.

The U.S. dollar index ascended by 0.5% against a group of currencies, thereby increasing the cost of dollar-priced bullion for foreign buyers. Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals, noted the absence of fresh bullish fundamentals contributing to higher gold prices, as it needs constant positive updates to sustain growth.

Iran and the United States made headway on key 'guiding principles' in nuclear discussions, potentially impacting market anxiety levels detrimentally for gold and silver, as conflicts between nations generally boost market fears allowing the two metals to act as hedges. Investors are now focusing on the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting minutes and economic reports for hints on interest rate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation
4
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026