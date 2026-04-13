Vigilance in Volatile Markets: BOJ's Caution Amid Middle East Tensions

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda underscored the alignment of economic and price trends with the central bank's forecasts on Monday. Nevertheless, he highlighted the need for caution given the unstable conditions in global financial markets.

Escalations in the Middle East have caused significant volatility, notably affecting crude oil prices. These developments require careful monitoring, Ueda emphasized during a speech delivered by his deputy, Ryozo Himino.

Ueda reiterated the importance of vigilance to navigate potential challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, as financial markets remain sensitive to such international events.