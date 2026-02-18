Left Menu

Mizoram Thwarts Multi-Crore Ginger Fraud Attempt

Mizoram's Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata revealed a thwarted embezzlement scheme exploiting government support prices for ginger. A probe by the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board exposed fraudulent registration of outsourced ginger as local produce, averting a potential misappropriation of Rs 4-5 crore. The state's efforts continue to support local farmers effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An attempted theft of multi-crore funds through fraudulent ginger sales was intercepted in Mizoram, according to Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata. During a probe initiated by the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board, significant irregularities in the support price system for ginger came to light. The investigation revealed middlemen were misusing the platform by passing off inexpensive foreign ginger as local produce.

MAMB's thorough probe involved four field operations and inspections of Secondary Collection Centres (SCCs). The investigative team discovered a sudden increase in ginger data entries, intended to trigger inflated government payments. Authorities in Aizawl confirmed the issue before any funds were retained or misappropriated, preventing a substantial loss of taxpayer money, estimated at 4 to 5 crore INR.

Capitalizing on its intervention, the state government is bolstering support to local ginger farmers. Starting February 2, advanced measures ensure these farmers receive fair compensation, with a maximum support price of Rs 50 per kilogram for ginger. While the Zoram People's Movement government invests in multiple local crops, the focus remains firmly on fostering genuine agricultural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

