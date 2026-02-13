Left Menu

Grew Solar Powers Ahead with Rs 1,050 Crore Boost

Grew Solar raised Rs 1,050 crore to bolster growth and expansion. Led by Bay Capital Investment Ltd, the funds will enhance solar cell manufacturing capacity and ongoing operations. The company secured a 550 MW solar module order, aiming to expand total manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 8 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:23 IST
Grew Solar Powers Ahead with Rs 1,050 Crore Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Grew Solar has successfully raised Rs 1,050 crore in its latest funding round to assist with its growth and expansion plans. The round was spearheaded by Bay Capital Investment Ltd and saw participation from two additional institutional investors, according to a company statement.

The freshly acquired funds will be allocated to strengthening ongoing operations and bolstering strategic expansion initiatives. A substantial portion of the investment is earmarked for scaling up the firm's solar cell manufacturing facility, boosting total manufacturing capacity from an intended 3 GW to a formidable 8 GW.

Furthermore, Grew Solar has secured a significant 550 MW solar module supply contract from a prominent independent power producer, underscoring the firm's robust market position and commitment to renewable energy expansion.

TRENDING

1
Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

 Global
2
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

 India
3
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

 India
4
Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026