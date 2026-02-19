Axis Mutual Fund Aims for Significant Growth Amid Expanding Opportunities

Axis Mutual Fund is setting ambitious growth targets of over 20% in assets under management annually from 2026, driven by improving corporate earnings and a robust capex cycle. The fund house, which currently oversees Rs 3.85 lakh crore, is eyeing a leap in market share from 5.6% to 6-7% to position itself among the top six asset managers by FY29.

Managing Director and CEO Gop Kumar Bhaskaran emphasized the growth potential, highlighting that India hosts 20 crore demat accounts yet only 5.8 crore mutual fund investors, presenting significant room for expansion, especially in B-30 cities fueling incremental inflows. The company is prioritizing organic growth over acquisitions to enhance its distribution and tech capabilities.

Bhaskaran projected a positive market outlook, with Nifty returns expected to rise to 10-11% in 2026. He cited a healthier banking system and sustained government infrastructure investments as key factors. The introduction of new products, passive investing, and technology, along with awareness of geopolitical risks, are integral to the strategy.

