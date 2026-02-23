Left Menu

BioPrime AgriSolutions Gains Full Approval for Biostimulants

BioPrime AgriSolutions has received regulatory approval from the Union Agriculture Ministry for its biostimulant products. This approval solidifies the company's position in the market, enabling it to expand its commercial reach and distribution. These products are designed to improve soil health and crop resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the agricultural sector, BioPrime AgriSolutions announced on Monday that it has secured regulatory approval for its full range of biostimulant products. The Union Agriculture Ministry's nod covers 20 formulations, including humic and fulvic acids, seaweeds, botanicals, and amino acids.

This approval, endorsed by the INM Biostimulant Cell, encompasses applications for both foliar and granular use. The accomplishment distinguishes the Pune-based company as one of the few with a comprehensive, compliant biological inputs portfolio in India.

"This is not just a regulatory win," stated CEO Renuka Diwan. "It's a testament to how high-science biological innovations can transition from laboratory research to practical field applications within a structured framework." The company now aims to expand its commercial and distribution networks as demand for regenerative agriculture grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

