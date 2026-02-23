BioPrime AgriSolutions Gains Full Approval for Biostimulants

In a significant development for the agricultural sector, BioPrime AgriSolutions announced on Monday that it has secured regulatory approval for its full range of biostimulant products. The Union Agriculture Ministry's nod covers 20 formulations, including humic and fulvic acids, seaweeds, botanicals, and amino acids.

This approval, endorsed by the INM Biostimulant Cell, encompasses applications for both foliar and granular use. The accomplishment distinguishes the Pune-based company as one of the few with a comprehensive, compliant biological inputs portfolio in India.

"This is not just a regulatory win," stated CEO Renuka Diwan. "It's a testament to how high-science biological innovations can transition from laboratory research to practical field applications within a structured framework." The company now aims to expand its commercial and distribution networks as demand for regenerative agriculture grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)